Ted Baker (LON:TED) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.28

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.28 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 70.40 ($0.85). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 80.80 ($0.98), with a volume of 974,961 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.16. The company has a market capitalization of £157.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.26.
Ted Baker Company Profile (LON:TED)
Further Reading
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.