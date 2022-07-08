Ted Baker (LON:TED) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.28

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.28 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 70.40 ($0.85). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 80.80 ($0.98), with a volume of 974,961 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 116.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.16. The company has a market capitalization of £157.85 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.26.

Get Ted Baker alerts:

Ted Baker Company Profile (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.