TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) CEO Michael Cotoia Sells 5,675 Shares

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $373,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.59. 78,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,796. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.83 and a 52-week high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TechTarget by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in TechTarget by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

