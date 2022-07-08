T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 8,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 15,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 99,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 787.8% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter.

