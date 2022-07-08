Synthetify (SNY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $80,669.00

Synthetify (SNY) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, Synthetify has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $886,755.60 and $80,669.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Synthetify alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00122195 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00766018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00033313 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.