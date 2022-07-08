Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises approximately 0.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $319.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.78. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.91.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

