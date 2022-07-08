Sunland Group Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.30 (ASX:SDG)

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, July 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.81.

About Sunland Group

Sunland Group Limited develops and constructs residential properties in Australia. The company operates through Residential Housing and Urban Development, and Multi-Storey Development segments. The Residential Housing and Urban Development segment is involved in the land subdivision and medium density integrated housing developments, as well as provides project services.

