Strike (STRK) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Strike (STRK) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Strike has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $62.42 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can now be purchased for about $19.13 or 0.00088538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00119632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.98 or 0.00643259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015863 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033765 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,820 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

