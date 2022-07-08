Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $175.17 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.