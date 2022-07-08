Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $47,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $231.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

