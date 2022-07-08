Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $21.42 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,162 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $162.28 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

