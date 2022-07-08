Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Takes $271,000 Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 131,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:SMDV opened at $58.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $58.30.

