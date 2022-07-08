Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,764 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises 15.3% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $64,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 9,256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,178,000 after buying an additional 4,958,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,231,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,760,000 after buying an additional 2,402,317 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,804,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after buying an additional 2,143,521 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,595,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,395,000 after buying an additional 1,925,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,563,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,733,000 after buying an additional 1,803,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

