Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

AVGO stock opened at $498.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.59 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $540.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

