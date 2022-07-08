Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $10.92 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.6% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 50.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,397 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 979.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,814 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $313.95 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

