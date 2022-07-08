Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAN opened at $75.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average of $69.85. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $55.54 and a twelve month high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

