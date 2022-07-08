Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 6,518 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,172,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000.

NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $37.65 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $90.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $42.44.

