Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 4,517 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.88 per share, with a total value of $47,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,989 shares in the company, valued at $381,817.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,310 shares of company stock valued at $79,863. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $200.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.47. Norwood Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

