Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 320 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $96.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.25 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

