Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 104 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $213,908,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.47.

Shares of PEP opened at $170.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.78 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.11 and its 200 day moving average is $168.02.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

