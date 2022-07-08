Strategic Financial Services Inc Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.72. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

