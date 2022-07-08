Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $29.79 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,068 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 2.3% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $29,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,045,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,728,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,295,000. Finally, Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $36.48.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.