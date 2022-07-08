Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $2.43 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $93.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.09.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

