Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Southern Copper by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Southern Copper by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

SCCO stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.87%.

A number of analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

