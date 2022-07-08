Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $172.19 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.98.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

