Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $10,200,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.89) to GBX 2,779 ($33.65) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.12) to GBX 2,860 ($34.63) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,607.00.

NYSE SHEL opened at $48.95 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.05.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 14.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

