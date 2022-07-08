Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,925 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 166.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,020 shares of company stock worth $8,915,190 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $149.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.99 and a 200 day moving average of $203.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

