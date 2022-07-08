Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up 1.6% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $393,975.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,744,997.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,757 shares of company stock valued at $140,883,702. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $219.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $167.80 and a 1-year high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

