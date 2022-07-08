Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $762,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $235.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.90.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

