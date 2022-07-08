Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $5.71 Million Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,442 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 2.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

General Motors stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $44.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

