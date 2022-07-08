Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,754 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 78.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.