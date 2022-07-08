StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Mesoblast from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MESO opened at $2.88 on Monday. Mesoblast has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The company has a market cap of $374.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 921.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

