StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABIO stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $35.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.03.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Fund Lp Funicular purchased 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,495,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,934.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders purchased 297,433 shares of company stock worth $684,003 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 28.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

