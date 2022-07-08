Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for July 7th (AQMS, CM, CNA, DAC, DGX, GSL, IVZ, MGM, MOV, OMAB)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, July 7th:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Get Aqua Metals Inc alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.