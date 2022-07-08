Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 8th (AAL, AAV, ADDYY, ANTO, ATZ, ATZAF, BHP, BREE, BVRDF, CFF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 8th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,400 ($41.17) to GBX 3,175 ($38.45). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Get Anglo American plc alerts:

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €305.00 ($317.71) to €240.00 ($250.00). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,645 ($19.92) to GBX 1,450 ($17.56). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$63.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$48.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$59.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$59.00.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,400 ($29.06) to GBX 2,250 ($27.25). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €30.80 ($32.08) to €22.30 ($23.23). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$51.00.

Currys (LON:CURY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($0.97). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,855 ($95.12) to GBX 7,400 ($89.61).

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$213.00 to C$202.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from £127.50 ($154.40) to GBX 8,930 ($108.14).

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$53.00 to C$45.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$213.00 to C$202.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$41.00.

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 810 ($9.81) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53).

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $18.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$80.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($177.08) to €40.00 ($41.67). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 280 ($3.39) to GBX 255 ($3.09).

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €1.60 ($1.67) to €1.52 ($1.58). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.00.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.25. Haywood Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $37.00.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €234.00 ($243.75) to €242.00 ($252.08). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$42.50.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($39.58) to €32.00 ($33.33). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,180 ($38.51) to GBX 2,970 ($35.97).

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$41.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$17.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$1.50 to C$1.25.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$61.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$61.00.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$1.75.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$146.00 to C$124.00.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,610 ($19.50) to GBX 1,180 ($14.29). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,230 ($14.89) to GBX 915 ($11.08). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.