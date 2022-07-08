Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 8th (AAL, AAV, ADDYY, ANTO, ATZ, ATZAF, BHP, BREE, BVRDF, CFF)

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, July 8th:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,400 ($41.17) to GBX 3,175 ($38.45). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €305.00 ($317.71) to €240.00 ($250.00). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,645 ($19.92) to GBX 1,450 ($17.56). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$63.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$48.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$59.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$61.00 to C$59.00.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,400 ($29.06) to GBX 2,250 ($27.25). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €30.80 ($32.08) to €22.30 ($23.23). Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$51.00.

Currys (LON:CURY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 90 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($0.97). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,855 ($95.12) to GBX 7,400 ($89.61).

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$213.00 to C$202.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from £127.50 ($154.40) to GBX 8,930 ($108.14).

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$53.00 to C$45.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$213.00 to C$202.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$41.00.

HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 810 ($9.81) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53).

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $18.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$40.00.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$80.00.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €170.00 ($177.08) to €40.00 ($41.67). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 280 ($3.39) to GBX 255 ($3.09).

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €1.60 ($1.67) to €1.52 ($1.58). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $16.00.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price lowered by Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.25. Haywood Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $37.00.

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €234.00 ($243.75) to €242.00 ($252.08). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$42.50.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($39.58) to €32.00 ($33.33). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 3,180 ($38.51) to GBX 2,970 ($35.97).

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$41.00.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$17.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$1.50 to C$1.25.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$18.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$61.00.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$61.00.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$2.50 to C$1.75.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$146.00 to C$124.00.

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,610 ($19.50) to GBX 1,180 ($14.29). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,230 ($14.89) to GBX 915 ($11.08). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.