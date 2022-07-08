StaFi (FIS) Reaches Market Cap of $20.83 Million

StaFi (FIS) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StaFi has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. StaFi has a total market capitalization of $20.83 million and $6.35 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

