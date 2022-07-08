Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 64.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

SPE stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $16.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:SPE Get Rating ) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

