Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Southern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:SMP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78.
Southern Empire Resources Company Profile (CVE:SMP)
Read More
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Empire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Empire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.