Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Lifted to Outperform at Macquarie

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SONY. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.74. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $133.75.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SONY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

