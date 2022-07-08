Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,037,527 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,102,000 after acquiring an additional 383,342 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 700,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,684,000 after acquiring an additional 272,949 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.91.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,238. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

