Skycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (SKY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $14,105.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

