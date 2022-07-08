Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Set at C$17.00 by Scotiabank

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$17.00 price target by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

CVE SKE traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In related news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 96,300 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total value of C$1,162,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 752,675 shares in the company, valued at C$9,084,787.25. Also, Senior Officer Randy Reichert acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.37 per share, with a total value of C$92,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,370.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 112,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,351 and have sold 207,707 shares valued at $2,401,432.

About Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.