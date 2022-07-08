Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Downgraded by Citigroup

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

SIX opened at $23.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,792,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 26,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

