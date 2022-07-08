SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Stock Price Up 91.1%

Shares of SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating) rose 91.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). Approximately 152,242,058 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,991% from the average daily volume of 7,280,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.26 ($0.02).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.82. The company has a market cap of £17.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.11.

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Company Profile (LON:SAE)

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

