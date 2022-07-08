Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.52

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 4770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCVL. StockNews.com raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $593.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $317.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $40,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,746 shares in the company, valued at $777,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 102.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 101.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 361.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 111.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 87.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.