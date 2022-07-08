SHIELD Price Up 12.7% This Week (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $77,605.80 and approximately $2.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,612.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,223.66 or 0.05661847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00026515 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00240672 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.83 or 0.00600733 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00072512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.62 or 0.00507216 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005657 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

