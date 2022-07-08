SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) Trading Up 1.8%

SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.77 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 31,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 315,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $20.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -3.79.

SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SG Blocks had a negative return on equity of 51.78% and a negative net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter.

SG Blocks, Inc designs and modifies code-engineered cargo shipping containers and purpose-built modules for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction in the United States. The company redesigns, repurposes, and convert heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into SGBlocks, which are green building blocks for construction.

