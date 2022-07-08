ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares comprises about 1.6% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. 62.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFBS traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $81.14. 183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,385. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.28 and a twelve month high of $97.25. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.39.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.86 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SFBS. StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total value of $119,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,797,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder bought 2,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $153,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

