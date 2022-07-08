Serengeti Asset Management LP Takes $75,000 Position in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW)

Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
AMCIW stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28.
