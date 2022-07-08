Serengeti Asset Management LP Invests $1.15 Million in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Serengeti Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. BellRing Brands accounts for about 0.2% of Serengeti Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Serengeti Asset Management LP owned about 0.13% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,841,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,517,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,484,000 after buying an additional 842,747 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,240,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after buying an additional 406,148 shares during the period.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.95. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

BellRing Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.