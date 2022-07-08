Segantii Capital Management Ltd Reduces Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,313 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6,849.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

FAX opened at $2.77 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.